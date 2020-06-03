All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:13 AM

2583 E Geddes Pl

2583 East Geddes Place · No Longer Available
Location

2583 East Geddes Place, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Recently updated, stellar location, 4 bed, 3 bath townhome in The Knolls West neighborhood. The Knolls neighborhood is served by the Award Winning Littleton School District, borders the Big Dry Creek Trail, and has easy access to shopping, public transport, and entertainment. Huge park only 2 blocks over and Streets of Southglenn is just steps away. All this and access to the clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, picnic areas with grills, and children's playground all included. Detached 2 car garage, finished basement, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, recent paint, all appliances included, private outdoor space, and a friendly neighborhood. Call to schedule a tour of this home!

Rent is $2400. Security deposit is same as rent. Available 4/1/20. Home is pet friendly with approval, pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional.

Utilities included:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-HOA

03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2583 E Geddes Pl have any available units?
2583 E Geddes Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2583 E Geddes Pl have?
Some of 2583 E Geddes Pl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2583 E Geddes Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2583 E Geddes Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2583 E Geddes Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2583 E Geddes Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2583 E Geddes Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2583 E Geddes Pl offers parking.
Does 2583 E Geddes Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2583 E Geddes Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2583 E Geddes Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2583 E Geddes Pl has a pool.
Does 2583 E Geddes Pl have accessible units?
No, 2583 E Geddes Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2583 E Geddes Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2583 E Geddes Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2583 E Geddes Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2583 E Geddes Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
