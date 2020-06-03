2583 E Geddes Pl

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Recently updated, stellar location, 4 bed, 3 bath townhome in The Knolls West neighborhood. The Knolls neighborhood is served by the Award Winning Littleton School District, borders the Big Dry Creek Trail, and has easy access to shopping, public transport, and entertainment. Huge park only 2 blocks over and Streets of Southglenn is just steps away. All this and access to the clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, picnic areas with grills, and children's playground all included. Detached 2 car garage, finished basement, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, recent paint, all appliances included, private outdoor space, and a friendly neighborhood. Call to schedule a tour of this home!



Rent is $2400. Security deposit is same as rent. Available 4/1/20. Home is pet friendly with approval, pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional.



Utilities included:

-Water

-Sewer

-Trash

-HOA



