Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool pool table hot tub media room

2301 E Fremont #S-10 Available 08/01/19 Next door to Streets of Southglenn 2bed 2ba 1278sf no pets, pool - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Glenn Oaks at Streets of Southglenn. Steps from great restaurants, shopping, theater and the famous breakfast place called Snooze. Large 2 bedrooms and 2 bath condo. Wood burning fireplace and central air. 1237 sf. Two decks...front and back. Kitchen with eating space. Stack W/D included.. Carport. All on one level. Large living room and family room. Beige carpet. New paint to be completed. End unit. Complex has indoor pool, hot tub, clubhouse with ping pong, pool table, kitchen and plenty of seating. There is a $45 application fee per adult. No pets period and no smoking at all. Please drive by and take a look where this units sits within the complex so we know that you can find it. Please call Kirk at 303/694-1653 or text 3035704950 be sure to add the address you are interested in. This is a great price for the square footage and location. Littleton Schools. Arapahoe High school too.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3914191)