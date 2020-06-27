All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2301 E Fremont #S-10

2301 E Fremont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2301 E Fremont Ave, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
2301 E Fremont #S-10 Available 08/01/19 Next door to Streets of Southglenn 2bed 2ba 1278sf no pets, pool - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Glenn Oaks at Streets of Southglenn. Steps from great restaurants, shopping, theater and the famous breakfast place called Snooze. Large 2 bedrooms and 2 bath condo. Wood burning fireplace and central air. 1237 sf. Two decks...front and back. Kitchen with eating space. Stack W/D included.. Carport. All on one level. Large living room and family room. Beige carpet. New paint to be completed. End unit. Complex has indoor pool, hot tub, clubhouse with ping pong, pool table, kitchen and plenty of seating. There is a $45 application fee per adult. No pets period and no smoking at all. Please drive by and take a look where this units sits within the complex so we know that you can find it. Please call Kirk at 303/694-1653 or text 3035704950 be sure to add the address you are interested in. This is a great price for the square footage and location. Littleton Schools. Arapahoe High school too.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3914191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 have any available units?
2301 E Fremont #S-10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 have?
Some of 2301 E Fremont #S-10's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 E Fremont #S-10 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E Fremont #S-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 E Fremont #S-10 pet-friendly?
No, 2301 E Fremont #S-10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 offer parking?
Yes, 2301 E Fremont #S-10 offers parking.
Does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 E Fremont #S-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 have a pool?
Yes, 2301 E Fremont #S-10 has a pool.
Does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 have accessible units?
No, 2301 E Fremont #S-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 E Fremont #S-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 E Fremont #S-10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2301 E Fremont #S-10 has units with air conditioning.
