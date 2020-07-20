All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

21640 E Crestline Ln

21640 East Crestline Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21640 East Crestline Lane, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious House in a Great Area by Southlands Mall - Property Id: 101152

Available now is this dog friendly, split level house with 4BR/3BA/1800SF in a family oriented neighborhood within the highly sought after Cherry Creek School district and less than a half mile from Antelope Ridge Elementary, one of the best schools in the state. Upstairs you?ll find the Master Suite plus two additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom while the finished lower level has the fourth bedroom and full bathroom, great space for your teenager, mother or father. The house has all new carpet and features an open floor plan, modernized kitchen with stainless appliances, large family room with fireplace, attached two car garage, washer/dryer, central a/c and a large yard with all yard care included and a privacy fence, large wooden deck and gardens. Great location by the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Picadilly Street, close to Southlands Mall, Home Depot and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101152
Property Id 101152

(RLNE4716075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21640 E Crestline Ln have any available units?
21640 E Crestline Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 21640 E Crestline Ln have?
Some of 21640 E Crestline Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21640 E Crestline Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21640 E Crestline Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21640 E Crestline Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21640 E Crestline Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21640 E Crestline Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21640 E Crestline Ln offers parking.
Does 21640 E Crestline Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21640 E Crestline Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21640 E Crestline Ln have a pool?
No, 21640 E Crestline Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21640 E Crestline Ln have accessible units?
No, 21640 E Crestline Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21640 E Crestline Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21640 E Crestline Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21640 E Crestline Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21640 E Crestline Ln has units with air conditioning.
