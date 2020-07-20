21640 E Crestline Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious House in a Great Area by Southlands Mall - Property Id: 101152



Available now is this dog friendly, split level house with 4BR/3BA/1800SF in a family oriented neighborhood within the highly sought after Cherry Creek School district and less than a half mile from Antelope Ridge Elementary, one of the best schools in the state. Upstairs you?ll find the Master Suite plus two additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom while the finished lower level has the fourth bedroom and full bathroom, great space for your teenager, mother or father. The house has all new carpet and features an open floor plan, modernized kitchen with stainless appliances, large family room with fireplace, attached two car garage, washer/dryer, central a/c and a large yard with all yard care included and a privacy fence, large wooden deck and gardens. Great location by the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Picadilly Street, close to Southlands Mall, Home Depot and more.

