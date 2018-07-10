All apartments in Centennial
21344 E Prentice Place

21344 East Prentice Place · No Longer Available
Location

21344 East Prentice Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Evolve Real Estate: Sunlit 4 Bedroom, Available Immediately! - This lovely home has it all! Conveniently located in Smoky Hill within Cherry Creek School district, the house has tons of natural sunlight, a rather large yard and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac.

The main level features a formal sitting room, the spacious and bright kitchen, a dining room and a cozy family room. Just off the kitchen is a slider that takes you into your large, fenced and private backyard.

Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including the Master bedroom with an ensuite bath.
The unfinished basement provides ample storage room. New carpet and paint.

Near Southlands shopping area, E 470, and Buckley Air Force Base.

Available immediately, no more than two pets with additional pet deposits and pet

To see more of our listings please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a private showing, please text or email.

(RLNE5332756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21344 E Prentice Place have any available units?
21344 E Prentice Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 21344 E Prentice Place currently offering any rent specials?
21344 E Prentice Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21344 E Prentice Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21344 E Prentice Place is pet friendly.
Does 21344 E Prentice Place offer parking?
No, 21344 E Prentice Place does not offer parking.
Does 21344 E Prentice Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21344 E Prentice Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21344 E Prentice Place have a pool?
No, 21344 E Prentice Place does not have a pool.
Does 21344 E Prentice Place have accessible units?
No, 21344 E Prentice Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21344 E Prentice Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21344 E Prentice Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21344 E Prentice Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 21344 E Prentice Place does not have units with air conditioning.

