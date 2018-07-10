21344 E Prentice Place

Amenities

Evolve Real Estate: Sunlit 4 Bedroom, Available Immediately! - This lovely home has it all! Conveniently located in Smoky Hill within Cherry Creek School district, the house has tons of natural sunlight, a rather large yard and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac.



The main level features a formal sitting room, the spacious and bright kitchen, a dining room and a cozy family room. Just off the kitchen is a slider that takes you into your large, fenced and private backyard.



Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including the Master bedroom with an ensuite bath.

The unfinished basement provides ample storage room. New carpet and paint.



Near Southlands shopping area, E 470, and Buckley Air Force Base.



Available immediately, no more than two pets with additional pet deposits and pet



Available immediately, no more than two pets with additional pet deposits and pet



