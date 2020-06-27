All apartments in Centennial
Last updated November 10 2019 at 8:14 AM

19560 E Sunset Circle

19560 E Sunset Cir · No Longer Available
Location

19560 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Up for rent is a beautiful and brand new Townhome in a convenient location in Centennial. This townhome is absolutely Brand New, it was built last year. It is ready for you to move in on September 2nd. It is close to E470, Shops, DIA, only 25 minutes away from Downtown Denver. Exterior cladding is elegantly finished in stucco and brick finishes. Spacious living room with a modern stone fireplace and fully automatic overhead door with remote controlled screen (very convenient for moving furniture in). Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops in the kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space. Modern laminate flooring on the first floor, with double pad carpet in the bedrooms.
2.5 car garage with epoxy flooring.

Year Built: 2018
Two Story
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 2.5 cars (epoxy flooring)
Granite countertops
Washer/Dryer: Included
Lease Term: 6 months
Move in ready: November 18th, 2019
Pets: Not allowed
Smoking: Not allowed
Patio
Modern Fireplace (electric w/LED)
Garbage
Air Conditioning
50 Gallon Water Heater
Dishwasher
Disposal
Fridge
Stove
Microwave

$2,350.00/month
Deposit: 1 month security deposit
All potential tenants will be subjected to $50 application fee (once approved will be included in rent), and a background check.
For complete information or to schedule a showing call (720) 227-4714

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19560 E Sunset Circle have any available units?
19560 E Sunset Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 19560 E Sunset Circle have?
Some of 19560 E Sunset Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19560 E Sunset Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19560 E Sunset Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19560 E Sunset Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 19560 E Sunset Circle is pet friendly.
Does 19560 E Sunset Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19560 E Sunset Circle offers parking.
Does 19560 E Sunset Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19560 E Sunset Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19560 E Sunset Circle have a pool?
No, 19560 E Sunset Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19560 E Sunset Circle have accessible units?
No, 19560 E Sunset Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19560 E Sunset Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19560 E Sunset Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19560 E Sunset Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19560 E Sunset Circle has units with air conditioning.
