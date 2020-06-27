19560 E Sunset Circle

Amenities

Up for rent is a beautiful and brand new Townhome in a convenient location in Centennial. This townhome is absolutely Brand New, it was built last year. It is ready for you to move in on September 2nd. It is close to E470, Shops, DIA, only 25 minutes away from Downtown Denver. Exterior cladding is elegantly finished in stucco and brick finishes. Spacious living room with a modern stone fireplace and fully automatic overhead door with remote controlled screen (very convenient for moving furniture in). Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops in the kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space. Modern laminate flooring on the first floor, with double pad carpet in the bedrooms.

2.5 car garage with epoxy flooring.



Year Built: 2018

Two Story

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 2.5 cars (epoxy flooring)

Granite countertops

Washer/Dryer: Included

Lease Term: 6 months

Move in ready: November 18th, 2019

Pets: Not allowed

Smoking: Not allowed

Patio

Modern Fireplace (electric w/LED)

Garbage

Air Conditioning

50 Gallon Water Heater

Dishwasher

Disposal

Fridge

Stove

Microwave



$2,350.00/month

Deposit: 1 month security deposit

All potential tenants will be subjected to $50 application fee (once approved will be included in rent), and a background check.

For complete information or to schedule a showing call (720) 227-4714