Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:54 PM

18787 E Progress Pl

18787 East Progress Place · No Longer Available
Location

18787 East Progress Place, Centennial, CO 80015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Centennial with many upgrades.  Brand new hardwood floors on the main level, exotic slab granite counters, new paint, new carpet, and new window blinds. Beautiful backyard with a walkout basement (unfinished), and large deck.  Mature landscaping and sprinkler system.  4 big bedrooms upstairs, including a master retreat with walk-in closet, 5 piece master bath and private 2nd-floor deck with views.

Conveniently located near Cherry Creek state park, E-470, and plenty of shopping and dining options.  Quiet neighborhood with lots of green space and walking/biking trails. This home is located in the Cherry Creek school district and has fantastic school options.

No smoking, pets considered case by case with additional deposit/fee. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18787 E Progress Pl have any available units?
18787 E Progress Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 18787 E Progress Pl have?
Some of 18787 E Progress Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18787 E Progress Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18787 E Progress Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18787 E Progress Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18787 E Progress Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18787 E Progress Pl offer parking?
No, 18787 E Progress Pl does not offer parking.
Does 18787 E Progress Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18787 E Progress Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18787 E Progress Pl have a pool?
No, 18787 E Progress Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18787 E Progress Pl have accessible units?
No, 18787 E Progress Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18787 E Progress Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18787 E Progress Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18787 E Progress Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 18787 E Progress Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
