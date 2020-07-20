18787 E Progress Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in Centennial with many upgrades. Brand new hardwood floors on the main level, exotic slab granite counters, new paint, new carpet, and new window blinds. Beautiful backyard with a walkout basement (unfinished), and large deck. Mature landscaping and sprinkler system. 4 big bedrooms upstairs, including a master retreat with walk-in closet, 5 piece master bath and private 2nd-floor deck with views.



Conveniently located near Cherry Creek state park, E-470, and plenty of shopping and dining options. Quiet neighborhood with lots of green space and walking/biking trails. This home is located in the Cherry Creek school district and has fantastic school options.



No smoking, pets considered case by case with additional deposit/fee. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.