Centennial, CO
13635 East Weaver Place
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

13635 East Weaver Place

13635 East Weaver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13635 East Weaver Avenue, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome by Aurora South Soccer Complex - Property Id: 169452

Available now is this well maintained 3BR/2.5BA/1573SF townhouse in the Cherry Creel School District with High Plains Elementary, Campus Middle and Cherry Creek High Schools all assigned. Upstairs is the Master Suite plus two large bedrooms and a second full bath, the main floor has a spacious living room, half bath, kitchen and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Features include central air conditioning, attached two car garage, small private fenced area, front porch and common area in front of the property plus easy access to Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir, Centennial Center Park, Aurora South Soccer Complex, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and I25. Trash removal and the HOA fees are included in the rent, Tenant pays water, sewer, gas and electric. Email for more pictures and to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169452
Property Id 169452

(RLNE5384833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13635 East Weaver Place have any available units?
13635 East Weaver Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 13635 East Weaver Place have?
Some of 13635 East Weaver Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13635 East Weaver Place currently offering any rent specials?
13635 East Weaver Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13635 East Weaver Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13635 East Weaver Place is pet friendly.
Does 13635 East Weaver Place offer parking?
Yes, 13635 East Weaver Place offers parking.
Does 13635 East Weaver Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13635 East Weaver Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13635 East Weaver Place have a pool?
No, 13635 East Weaver Place does not have a pool.
Does 13635 East Weaver Place have accessible units?
No, 13635 East Weaver Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13635 East Weaver Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13635 East Weaver Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13635 East Weaver Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13635 East Weaver Place has units with air conditioning.

