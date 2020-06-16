13635 East Weaver Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Townhome by Aurora South Soccer Complex - Property Id: 169452



Available now is this well maintained 3BR/2.5BA/1573SF townhouse in the Cherry Creel School District with High Plains Elementary, Campus Middle and Cherry Creek High Schools all assigned. Upstairs is the Master Suite plus two large bedrooms and a second full bath, the main floor has a spacious living room, half bath, kitchen and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Features include central air conditioning, attached two car garage, small private fenced area, front porch and common area in front of the property plus easy access to Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir, Centennial Center Park, Aurora South Soccer Complex, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and I25. Trash removal and the HOA fees are included in the rent, Tenant pays water, sewer, gas and electric. Email for more pictures and to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169452

Property Id 169452



(RLNE5384833)