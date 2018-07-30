All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 7335 Oasis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
7335 Oasis Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

7335 Oasis Dr

7335 Oasis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7335 Oasis Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Liberty Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5 Bed/4.5 Bath, 4892 Sqft - 7335 Oasis Dr - Available now! Impressive home with incredible upgrades, this floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, private main floor study with French Doors, a formal dining room with coffered ceilings. Fall in love with the kitchen, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove, tile backsplash, built-in main floor wet bar with wine cooler, & an upgraded gourmet kitchen with 42 cabinets along with a walk-in butlers pantry. Built-ins throughout the house! You will love the secluded master retreat with 5-piece master bath! Bedroom upstairs has an en-suite bathroom. Large loft & tech center upstairs. Dont skip the massive finished basement with a large rec room, bedroom, flex room, storage, full bathroom, & walkout basement. Park all of your toys in the deep 3-car wide garage. What a great community, too! Community pool & tennis courts. Award-winning Douglas County Schools! No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,995
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Oasis Dr have any available units?
7335 Oasis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 7335 Oasis Dr have?
Some of 7335 Oasis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 Oasis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Oasis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Oasis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7335 Oasis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 7335 Oasis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7335 Oasis Dr offers parking.
Does 7335 Oasis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7335 Oasis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Oasis Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7335 Oasis Dr has a pool.
Does 7335 Oasis Dr have accessible units?
No, 7335 Oasis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Oasis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7335 Oasis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7335 Oasis Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7335 Oasis Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs