Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

5 Bed/4.5 Bath, 4892 Sqft - 7335 Oasis Dr - Available now! Impressive home with incredible upgrades, this floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, private main floor study with French Doors, a formal dining room with coffered ceilings. Fall in love with the kitchen, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove, tile backsplash, built-in main floor wet bar with wine cooler, & an upgraded gourmet kitchen with 42 cabinets along with a walk-in butlers pantry. Built-ins throughout the house! You will love the secluded master retreat with 5-piece master bath! Bedroom upstairs has an en-suite bathroom. Large loft & tech center upstairs. Dont skip the massive finished basement with a large rec room, bedroom, flex room, storage, full bathroom, & walkout basement. Park all of your toys in the deep 3-car wide garage. What a great community, too! Community pool & tennis courts. Award-winning Douglas County Schools! No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,995

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5107355)