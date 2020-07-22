4894 E Ashton Ave

Amenities
3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home (located in the Founders Village neighborhood of Castle Rock) is conveniently located to all amenities
including Downtown Castle Rock, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and walking trails * With over 2200 finished square feet this appealing
floorplan features a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and familyroom on the main level a finished basement and spacious bedrooms * All kitchen appliances are
included * Great backyard with a deck perfect for entertaining * Two car attached garage * Walking distance to elementary school and neighborhood amenities (use
of Founders Village pool inlcuded) * More*
Dogs allowed with a non refundable pet deposit