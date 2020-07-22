4894 E Ashton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home (located in the Founders Village neighborhood of Castle Rock) is conveniently located to all amenities



including Downtown Castle Rock, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and walking trails * With over 2200 finished square feet this appealing



floorplan features a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and familyroom on the main level a finished basement and spacious bedrooms * All kitchen appliances are



included * Great backyard with a deck perfect for entertaining * Two car attached garage * Walking distance to elementary school and neighborhood amenities (use



of Founders Village pool inlcuded) * More*



Dogs allowed with a non refundable pet deposit