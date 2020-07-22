All apartments in Castle Rock
4894 E Ashton Ave

4894 East Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4894 East Ashton Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home (located in the Founders Village neighborhood of Castle Rock) is conveniently located to all amenities

including Downtown Castle Rock, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and walking trails * With over 2200 finished square feet this appealing

floorplan features a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and familyroom on the main level a finished basement and spacious bedrooms * All kitchen appliances are

included * Great backyard with a deck perfect for entertaining * Two car attached garage * Walking distance to elementary school and neighborhood amenities (use

of Founders Village pool inlcuded) * More*

Dogs allowed with a non refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4894 E Ashton Ave have any available units?
4894 E Ashton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4894 E Ashton Ave have?
Some of 4894 E Ashton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4894 E Ashton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4894 E Ashton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4894 E Ashton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4894 E Ashton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4894 E Ashton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4894 E Ashton Ave offers parking.
Does 4894 E Ashton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4894 E Ashton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4894 E Ashton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4894 E Ashton Ave has a pool.
Does 4894 E Ashton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4894 E Ashton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4894 E Ashton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4894 E Ashton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4894 E Ashton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4894 E Ashton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
