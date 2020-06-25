All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

4783 Wildflowers Way

4783 North Wildflowers Way · No Longer Available
Location

4783 North Wildflowers Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Great family home in the Meadows for rent! This four bedroom three bath home has over 2000 square feet of living space. Beautiful fenced in back yard with a nice newer deck for entertaining and barbecuing. Main level has all hardwood flooring with vaulted ceilings and huge windows! Spacious Kitchen has stainless steel appliances that overlooks another cozy family room with a fireplace. All four bedrooms are located on second floor. Master suite has great views of the mountains. Huge walk in closets with a five piece bath. Three additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring. This property is close to I-25 and is 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center. Douglas County Schools. Close to walking trails, biking trails, restaurants, and schools. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Two car attached garage. Unfinished walk-out basement for storage. Minutes from the elementary school, Castle Rock Middle School and Castle View High School. For a private showing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 (office), or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4783 Wildflowers Way have any available units?
4783 Wildflowers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4783 Wildflowers Way have?
Some of 4783 Wildflowers Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4783 Wildflowers Way currently offering any rent specials?
4783 Wildflowers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4783 Wildflowers Way pet-friendly?
No, 4783 Wildflowers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 4783 Wildflowers Way offer parking?
Yes, 4783 Wildflowers Way offers parking.
Does 4783 Wildflowers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4783 Wildflowers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4783 Wildflowers Way have a pool?
Yes, 4783 Wildflowers Way has a pool.
Does 4783 Wildflowers Way have accessible units?
No, 4783 Wildflowers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4783 Wildflowers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4783 Wildflowers Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4783 Wildflowers Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4783 Wildflowers Way has units with air conditioning.
