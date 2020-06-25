4783 Wildflowers Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Great family home in the Meadows for rent! This four bedroom three bath home has over 2000 square feet of living space. Beautiful fenced in back yard with a nice newer deck for entertaining and barbecuing. Main level has all hardwood flooring with vaulted ceilings and huge windows! Spacious Kitchen has stainless steel appliances that overlooks another cozy family room with a fireplace. All four bedrooms are located on second floor. Master suite has great views of the mountains. Huge walk in closets with a five piece bath. Three additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring. This property is close to I-25 and is 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center. Douglas County Schools. Close to walking trails, biking trails, restaurants, and schools. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Two car attached garage. Unfinished walk-out basement for storage. Minutes from the elementary school, Castle Rock Middle School and Castle View High School. For a private showing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 (office), or 720-838-6714 cell.