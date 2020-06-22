All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4014 Nordland Trl

4014 Nordland Trail · (720) 903-4341
Location

4014 Nordland Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4014 Nordland Trl · Avail. Jul 8

$2,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4014 Nordland Trl Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1538 Sqft - 4014 Nordland Trl - Available 7/8/2020! Rare 4 bedroom townhome in Morgans Run community in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock. On the main floor is a family room, dining area, kitchen, powder bath and laundry with beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs is 4 bedrooms, 5-piece master bathroom, and additional 3/4 spare bathroom. Other features include 2-car garage, fenced in front patio/yard area, 2" blinds, ceiling fans, central heat & air, oval tub and tile floors. Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,095
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4875905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Nordland Trl have any available units?
4014 Nordland Trl has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Nordland Trl have?
Some of 4014 Nordland Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Nordland Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Nordland Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Nordland Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Nordland Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Nordland Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Nordland Trl does offer parking.
Does 4014 Nordland Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Nordland Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Nordland Trl have a pool?
No, 4014 Nordland Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Nordland Trl have accessible units?
No, 4014 Nordland Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Nordland Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Nordland Trl has units with dishwashers.
