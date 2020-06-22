Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4014 Nordland Trl Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1538 Sqft - 4014 Nordland Trl - Available 7/8/2020! Rare 4 bedroom townhome in Morgans Run community in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock. On the main floor is a family room, dining area, kitchen, powder bath and laundry with beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs is 4 bedrooms, 5-piece master bathroom, and additional 3/4 spare bathroom. Other features include 2-car garage, fenced in front patio/yard area, 2" blinds, ceiling fans, central heat & air, oval tub and tile floors. Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,095

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4875905)