All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 3966 Aspen Hollow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3966 Aspen Hollow Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3966 Aspen Hollow Court

3966 Aspen Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3966 Aspen Hollow Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #699946

Beautiful Ranch-Style Home in Crystal Valley Ranch!

This gorgeous ranch home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a total of 4386 square feet of living space, including an office/study, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and a walk-out unfinished basement! The kitchen is absolutely stunning, with stainless steel appliances, a double oven, an island counter, and pantry for extra storage. Other great features include AC, a gas burning fireplace, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer hookups. This wonderful home also has access to a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Parking includes a tandem 3 car garage. Step outside and enjoy spending time in the fenced backyard, complete with sprinkler system, or on the deck, patio, or porch!

Located in Castle Rock near the Plum Creek neighborhood, this home has so much to offer! Shopping and dining are nearby with the Castle Rock Factory Outlets and the Promenade at Castle Rock. Travel is easy with access to I-25. Nearby schools include South Ridge Elementary, Mesa Middle School, and Douglas County High School. Get outdoors to Rhyolite Park and Pinnacle Park!

1 small dog allowed with owner approval and deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent!

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #699946

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court have any available units?
3966 Aspen Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court have?
Some of 3966 Aspen Hollow Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3966 Aspen Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
3966 Aspen Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3966 Aspen Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3966 Aspen Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 3966 Aspen Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3966 Aspen Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court have a pool?
Yes, 3966 Aspen Hollow Court has a pool.
Does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 3966 Aspen Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3966 Aspen Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3966 Aspen Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3966 Aspen Hollow Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs