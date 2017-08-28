3966 Aspen Hollow Court

Amenities

Beautiful Ranch-Style Home in Crystal Valley Ranch!



This gorgeous ranch home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a total of 4386 square feet of living space, including an office/study, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and a walk-out unfinished basement! The kitchen is absolutely stunning, with stainless steel appliances, a double oven, an island counter, and pantry for extra storage. Other great features include AC, a gas burning fireplace, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer hookups. This wonderful home also has access to a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Parking includes a tandem 3 car garage. Step outside and enjoy spending time in the fenced backyard, complete with sprinkler system, or on the deck, patio, or porch!



Located in Castle Rock near the Plum Creek neighborhood, this home has so much to offer! Shopping and dining are nearby with the Castle Rock Factory Outlets and the Promenade at Castle Rock. Travel is easy with access to I-25. Nearby schools include South Ridge Elementary, Mesa Middle School, and Douglas County High School. Get outdoors to Rhyolite Park and Pinnacle Park!



1 small dog allowed with owner approval and deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent!



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #699946



