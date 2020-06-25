All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

3902 Maverick Ct

3902 Maverick Court · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Maverick Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Metzler Ranch!!!! Don't miss this one! - This well cared for home is located in desirable Metzler Ranch. Seated on a large corner lot of a cul-de-sac, and offers a 3 car garage. This home is close in location to all the amenities Castle Rock has to offer. Situated perfectly in between downtown and the newer developed shopping district. Close proximity to top schools in the Castle Rock area. The home itself features a truly unique floor-plan you are sure to find enough space for all your needs. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath and 3 living spaces are just the beginning of the wonderful features you will find in this home. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry for storage, a gas range and spacious island. You will enjoy an eat in nook and formal dining just off the kitchen. Your master retreat is on its own level offering you a true escape and the enjoyment of privacy. This home is truly one of a kind. The back yard and deck are perfect for entertaining and also includes a dog run area!!!

The interior of the home has been freshly painted. Beat the rush and call today for your personal tour!

Rent is $2450 per month.
Application fee is $45 per person over the age of 18.
Deposit is the same as one month's rent with approved credit.
$200 pet fee per pet and $25 per month per pet in pet rent. No weight restrictions.

Please call or text for your showing today!!!

Donna Martin
Atlas Real Estate Group
donna.martin@realatlas.com
719-505-5544

(RLNE4077080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Maverick Ct have any available units?
3902 Maverick Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3902 Maverick Ct have?
Some of 3902 Maverick Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Maverick Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Maverick Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Maverick Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Maverick Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Maverick Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Maverick Ct offers parking.
Does 3902 Maverick Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Maverick Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Maverick Ct have a pool?
No, 3902 Maverick Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Maverick Ct have accessible units?
No, 3902 Maverick Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Maverick Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Maverick Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Maverick Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Maverick Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
