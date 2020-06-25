3902 Maverick Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage dog park range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Metzler Ranch!!!! Don't miss this one! - This well cared for home is located in desirable Metzler Ranch. Seated on a large corner lot of a cul-de-sac, and offers a 3 car garage. This home is close in location to all the amenities Castle Rock has to offer. Situated perfectly in between downtown and the newer developed shopping district. Close proximity to top schools in the Castle Rock area. The home itself features a truly unique floor-plan you are sure to find enough space for all your needs. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath and 3 living spaces are just the beginning of the wonderful features you will find in this home. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry for storage, a gas range and spacious island. You will enjoy an eat in nook and formal dining just off the kitchen. Your master retreat is on its own level offering you a true escape and the enjoyment of privacy. This home is truly one of a kind. The back yard and deck are perfect for entertaining and also includes a dog run area!!!



The interior of the home has been freshly painted. Beat the rush and call today for your personal tour!



Rent is $2450 per month.

Application fee is $45 per person over the age of 18.

Deposit is the same as one month's rent with approved credit.

$200 pet fee per pet and $25 per month per pet in pet rent. No weight restrictions.



Please call or text for your showing today!!!



Donna Martin

Atlas Real Estate Group

donna.martin@realatlas.com

719-505-5544



(RLNE4077080)