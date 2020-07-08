All apartments in Castle Rock
3356 Brushwood

3356 Brushwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3356 Brushwood Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3356 Brushwood Available 06/01/20 Quiet home great for outdoor living! - Available June 1 - Great single level home allowing you to enjoy the great outdoors! Across the street from a park and bordering on a green belt in the back and side, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The front porch invites you into the home and provides a quiet seating area and the home also has a great deck in the back that looks over the green belt and is perfect for back yard b-b-q's Built in 2003, the home has central AC as well as ceiling fans throughout. Gas fireplace centrally located in the living room is bordered by custom built in shelving. Vaulted ceilings gives this area a very spacious feel. Kitchen provides lots of counter and cabinet space, updated appliances and a large eating area. Laundry room has hung cabinets for extra storage and full size washer and dryer hookups. Master bathroom has double vanities and updated lighting. The back and side yard are surrounded by a wood rail fence and there is an area for a small garden. The home also has an oversize attached 2 car garage. Club house and community pool access are included with rent.

No cats allowed, but owner may consider a small dog after references obtained. If approved, there would be a Pet Agreement Addendum to the Lease requiring an additional $300 nonrefundable deposit as well s $25 per month pet rent charged. Showings to begin May 15th..

Marketed by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 Brushwood have any available units?
3356 Brushwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3356 Brushwood have?
Some of 3356 Brushwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3356 Brushwood currently offering any rent specials?
3356 Brushwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 Brushwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 3356 Brushwood is pet friendly.
Does 3356 Brushwood offer parking?
Yes, 3356 Brushwood offers parking.
Does 3356 Brushwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3356 Brushwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 Brushwood have a pool?
Yes, 3356 Brushwood has a pool.
Does 3356 Brushwood have accessible units?
No, 3356 Brushwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 Brushwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3356 Brushwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3356 Brushwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3356 Brushwood has units with air conditioning.

