3356 Brushwood Available 06/01/20 Quiet home great for outdoor living! - Available June 1 - Great single level home allowing you to enjoy the great outdoors! Across the street from a park and bordering on a green belt in the back and side, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The front porch invites you into the home and provides a quiet seating area and the home also has a great deck in the back that looks over the green belt and is perfect for back yard b-b-q's Built in 2003, the home has central AC as well as ceiling fans throughout. Gas fireplace centrally located in the living room is bordered by custom built in shelving. Vaulted ceilings gives this area a very spacious feel. Kitchen provides lots of counter and cabinet space, updated appliances and a large eating area. Laundry room has hung cabinets for extra storage and full size washer and dryer hookups. Master bathroom has double vanities and updated lighting. The back and side yard are surrounded by a wood rail fence and there is an area for a small garden. The home also has an oversize attached 2 car garage. Club house and community pool access are included with rent.



No cats allowed, but owner may consider a small dog after references obtained. If approved, there would be a Pet Agreement Addendum to the Lease requiring an additional $300 nonrefundable deposit as well s $25 per month pet rent charged. Showings to begin May 15th..



