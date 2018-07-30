All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2695 Mountain Sky Drive

2695 Mountain Sky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2695 Mountain Sky Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Crystal Valley will welcome you with 4,115 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, granite counter tops, a breakfast nook, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, an unfinished walk-out basement, washer and dryer hookups, a main floor bath, and a loft.You will also have access to the community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch,deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rhyolite Park, and Pine Meadows Park. Also nearby are The Outlets of Castle Rock, Walmart, Home Depot, Plum Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Highway 86.

1 dog up to 30 lbs is allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.

Trash and Recycling are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Mountain Sky Drive have any available units?
2695 Mountain Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2695 Mountain Sky Drive have?
Some of 2695 Mountain Sky Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Mountain Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Mountain Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Mountain Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2695 Mountain Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2695 Mountain Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2695 Mountain Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 2695 Mountain Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2695 Mountain Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Mountain Sky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2695 Mountain Sky Drive has a pool.
Does 2695 Mountain Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 2695 Mountain Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Mountain Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2695 Mountain Sky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
