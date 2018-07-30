2695 Mountain Sky Drive

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Crystal Valley will welcome you with 4,115 square feet of living space!



The lovely kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, granite counter tops, a breakfast nook, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, an unfinished walk-out basement, washer and dryer hookups, a main floor bath, and a loft.You will also have access to the community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch,deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rhyolite Park, and Pine Meadows Park. Also nearby are The Outlets of Castle Rock, Walmart, Home Depot, Plum Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Highway 86.



1 dog up to 30 lbs is allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.



Trash and Recycling are included.



