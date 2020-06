2655 Poplar Grove Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

THIS SUNNY HOME IS READY TO MOVE INTO DECEMBER 10.1657 SQUARE FEET 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. GAS STOVE .TILE FLOORS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET TOO .FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE EATING SPACE AND KITCHEN. AC. NICE YARD AND PATIO BACKING TO OPEN SPACE . UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY. LARGE CRAWL SPACE FOR STORAGE. WALK TO TRAILS AND POOLS .OWNER PAYS FOR TRASH AND GRANGE COMMUNITY POOLS. DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS. 2 CAR GARAGE. $51 PER ADULT APP FEE MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650 PLUS 3 TIMES RENT MONTHLY INCOME NEEDED.