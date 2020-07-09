2646 Hawk Point Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Custom Ranch* features over 4200 finished square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 impressive fireplaces. Cherry wood flooring throughout, knotty pine alder doors and accents. Gorgeous views from the side deck complete this impressive home! The gourmet kitchen features slab granite, custom cabinetry, and double island. Enjoy your morning or afternoon with a good book on your own patio from the master suite! Formal dining room and private office complete this beautiful ranch home!



