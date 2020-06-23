Amenities

2403 Quartz St Available 03/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1844 Sqft - 2403 Quartz St - Available 3/20/2020. Charming 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home in the sought after Meadows neighborhood. Main level has a formal dining room, family room, powder bathroom and kitchen. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a laundry area. This home features a 2-car garage, eat-in kitchen, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher, front load washer & dryer, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2" blinds and walk-in closet. The rear yard is fenced and has a great patio area for entertaining and relaxing on warm evenings. Trash service is included with rent. The community features a wonderful swimming park ("The Grange") with clubhouse. Small pets allowed with approval and payment of $250 Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online by going to IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.



Security Deposit: $2,125

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



(RLNE4685056)