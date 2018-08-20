All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2403 Quartz St

2403 Quartz St · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Quartz St, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2403 Quartz St Available 03/06/19 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1844 Sqft - 2403 Quartz St - Charming 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home in the sought after Meadows neighborhood. Main level has a formal dining room, family room, powder bathroom and kitchen. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a laundry area. This home features a 2-car garage, eat-in kitchen, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher, front load washer & dryer, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2" blinds and walk-in closet. The rear yard is fenced and has a great patio area for entertaining and relaxing on warm evenings. Trash service is included with rent. The community features a wonderful swimming park ("The Grange") with clubhouse. Small pets allowed with approval and payment of $250 Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online by going to IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,195
Application Fee: $40
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE4685056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Quartz St have any available units?
2403 Quartz St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Quartz St have?
Some of 2403 Quartz St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Quartz St currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Quartz St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Quartz St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Quartz St is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Quartz St offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Quartz St offers parking.
Does 2403 Quartz St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Quartz St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Quartz St have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Quartz St has a pool.
Does 2403 Quartz St have accessible units?
No, 2403 Quartz St does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Quartz St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Quartz St has units with dishwashers.
