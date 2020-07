Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool air conditioning

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Open floor plan with Great room .Fireplace .Kitchen with gas fireplace and stainless steel appliances 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs .Finished basement with Rec room and wet bar, also an office with French Doors Cul de sac location 2 car garage Parks and trails in area .Community Pool. Fenced yard with deck .Central Air Conditioning New paint and new carpet! Easy commute$40 application fee per adult Minimum 650 Credit score .