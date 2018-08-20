2297 Beacham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 2 story home has over 3300 finished sq ft including the finished lower level of 1160. Total of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom and a 2 car over-sized garage.



Main level houses the formal living and dining rooms, large kitchen with eating area, family room with fireplace, formal office, half bath and laundry room with direct access to the garage. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom including the 5 piece master bath with walk-in closet.



Lower level includes a large rec room with fireplace and bar area, oversized 4th bedroom and additional bathroom. Owner is okay with 1 small to medium dog. T



Extras include numerous decks. A|C, mountain views, humidifier and a low maintenance\low water yard. Great location, south part of Castle Rock with quick access to I-25 and minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call the office or email us to set your showing.