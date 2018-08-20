All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 27 2019 at 11:33 PM

2297 Beacham Drive

2297 Beacham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2297 Beacham Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Young-American

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 2 story home has over 3300 finished sq ft including the finished lower level of 1160. Total of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom and a 2 car over-sized garage.

Main level houses the formal living and dining rooms, large kitchen with eating area, family room with fireplace, formal office, half bath and laundry room with direct access to the garage. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom including the 5 piece master bath with walk-in closet.

Lower level includes a large rec room with fireplace and bar area, oversized 4th bedroom and additional bathroom. Owner is okay with 1 small to medium dog. T

Extras include numerous decks. A|C, mountain views, humidifier and a low maintenance\low water yard. Great location, south part of Castle Rock with quick access to I-25 and minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call the office or email us to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2297 Beacham Drive have any available units?
2297 Beacham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2297 Beacham Drive have?
Some of 2297 Beacham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2297 Beacham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2297 Beacham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2297 Beacham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2297 Beacham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2297 Beacham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2297 Beacham Drive offers parking.
Does 2297 Beacham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2297 Beacham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2297 Beacham Drive have a pool?
No, 2297 Beacham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2297 Beacham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2297 Beacham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2297 Beacham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2297 Beacham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2297 Beacham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2297 Beacham Drive has units with air conditioning.
