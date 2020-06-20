All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 PM

1528 Chimney Peak Drive

1528 Chimney Peak Drive · (720) 730-7186
Location

1528 Chimney Peak Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this great home ideally located in Castle Rock! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 1,470 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is bright and open with many white cabinets, all the major appliances, and a large window that brings in great natural light. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is perfect for entertaining guests. The living room is just a few steps down from the dining space and is complete with cozy carpet and vaulted ceilings. An additional space with a built in desk area works great for an in home office. Outside you can enjoy your morning coffee from the spacious front porch while looking out at the quiet neighborhood. You will love the location of this home as it is minutes away from several golf courses, a recreation center, walking and hiking trails, and the many shops and restaurants at the Outlet Mall. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to I-25. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: 1 pet under 30 lbs.
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Water & Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 car garage
School District: Douglas County

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Chimney Peak Drive have any available units?
1528 Chimney Peak Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Chimney Peak Drive have?
Some of 1528 Chimney Peak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Chimney Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Chimney Peak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Chimney Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Chimney Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Chimney Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Chimney Peak Drive does offer parking.
Does 1528 Chimney Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 Chimney Peak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Chimney Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 1528 Chimney Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Chimney Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Chimney Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Chimney Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Chimney Peak Drive has units with dishwashers.
