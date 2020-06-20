1528 Chimney Peak Drive

Amenities

Come tour this great home ideally located in Castle Rock! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 1,470 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is bright and open with many white cabinets, all the major appliances, and a large window that brings in great natural light. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is perfect for entertaining guests. The living room is just a few steps down from the dining space and is complete with cozy carpet and vaulted ceilings. An additional space with a built in desk area works great for an in home office. Outside you can enjoy your morning coffee from the spacious front porch while looking out at the quiet neighborhood. You will love the location of this home as it is minutes away from several golf courses, a recreation center, walking and hiking trails, and the many shops and restaurants at the Outlet Mall. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to I-25. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: 1 pet under 30 lbs.

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Utilities Included in Rent: Water & Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 car garage

School District: Douglas County



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



