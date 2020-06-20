All apartments in Castle Rock
1484 Columbine Drive

1484 Columbine Drive
Location

1484 Columbine Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in the family friendly town of Castle Rock.  This home has been nicely updated to include granite slab counters, stainless appliances, modern baths and well manicured landscaping.The home has a gorgeous back yard and deck and includes an additional storage shed.Walking distance to playgrounds, parks and schools, nearby trails and the Gilbert community pool, and only 1/2 mile to downtown Castle Rock.  Available for move-in October 1st! Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1484 Columbine Drive have any available units?
1484 Columbine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1484 Columbine Drive have?
Some of 1484 Columbine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1484 Columbine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1484 Columbine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1484 Columbine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1484 Columbine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1484 Columbine Drive offer parking?
No, 1484 Columbine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1484 Columbine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1484 Columbine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1484 Columbine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1484 Columbine Drive has a pool.
Does 1484 Columbine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1484 Columbine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1484 Columbine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1484 Columbine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1484 Columbine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1484 Columbine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

