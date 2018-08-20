Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1430 Rinker Way Available 02/08/19 1430 Rinker Way is a 3 Bedroom Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a short drive to I-25 and many amenities of Castle Rock. Has a dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, master suite with 5 piece master bathroom first-floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, contemporary kitchen with granite countertops, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, granite counters in bathroom, 2 car attached garage, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom end townhome is located within the interior of the community and is waiting for you in Castle Rock



This great townhome at 1403 Rinker Way in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a February 8th or after move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Monthly lease amount is value ranged from $1725 to $1800 per month depending on approved pet, and application strength. Deposit is $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. A small pet is possible with prior approval and $500 additional deposit.



This home has been occupied by a dog for those with sensitivities.



Pictures taken are a mixture of pictures taken when the townhome was brand new and some taken in May 2017. Current pictures will be provided in the near future



Additional features / amenities:

Built in late 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring - tile / fleck carpet, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, decorative back splash, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with pantry/linen closet, electric dryer hookup, master bedroom suite, double sinks in master bedroom, 5 piece master bathroom, walk in closet, recessed lighting, Douglas County schools, light and bright, smoker free townhome and community, small pet possible with additional deposit of $500 and preapproval, trash and recycling service included, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to hiking / biking trails, close to new Miller Activity Complex



Please make sure you have reviewed and understand the community rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf prior to setting a showing.



