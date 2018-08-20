All apartments in Castle Rock
1430 Rinker Way

1430 Rinker Way · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Rinker Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1430 Rinker Way Available 02/08/19 1430 Rinker Way is a 3 Bedroom Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a short drive to I-25 and many amenities of Castle Rock. Has a dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, master suite with 5 piece master bathroom first-floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, contemporary kitchen with granite countertops, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, granite counters in bathroom, 2 car attached garage, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom end townhome is located within the interior of the community and is waiting for you in Castle Rock

This great townhome at 1403 Rinker Way in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a February 8th or after move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Monthly lease amount is value ranged from $1725 to $1800 per month depending on approved pet, and application strength. Deposit is $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. A small pet is possible with prior approval and $500 additional deposit.

This home has been occupied by a dog for those with sensitivities.

Pictures taken are a mixture of pictures taken when the townhome was brand new and some taken in May 2017. Current pictures will be provided in the near future

Additional features / amenities:
Built in late 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring - tile / fleck carpet, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, decorative back splash, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with pantry/linen closet, electric dryer hookup, master bedroom suite, double sinks in master bedroom, 5 piece master bathroom, walk in closet, recessed lighting, Douglas County schools, light and bright, smoker free townhome and community, small pet possible with additional deposit of $500 and preapproval, trash and recycling service included, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to hiking / biking trails, close to new Miller Activity Complex

Please make sure you have reviewed and understand the community rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf prior to setting a showing.

(RLNE3267336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Rinker Way have any available units?
1430 Rinker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Rinker Way have?
Some of 1430 Rinker Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Rinker Way currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Rinker Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Rinker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Rinker Way is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Rinker Way offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Rinker Way does offer parking.
Does 1430 Rinker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Rinker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Rinker Way have a pool?
No, 1430 Rinker Way does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Rinker Way have accessible units?
No, 1430 Rinker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Rinker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Rinker Way has units with dishwashers.
