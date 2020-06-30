242 Woodstock Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 2-story house for rent - Castle Pines CO - Property Id: 171128
1st time rental like new. short driving to schools, grocery shopping and I-25. one block from community park. large backyard covered deck, finished basement with movie and excercise room, granite countertop, wood floor on 1st floor. all appliances including washer/dryer.
5 piece master bath. HOA covers community pool, snow and trash removal. cat allows.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171128p
Property Id 171128
(RLNE5263630)