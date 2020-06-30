242 Woodstock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story house for rent - Castle Pines CO - Property Id: 171128



1st time rental like new. short driving to schools, grocery shopping and I-25. one block from community park. large backyard covered deck, finished basement with movie and excercise room, granite countertop, wood floor on 1st floor. all appliances including washer/dryer.

5 piece master bath. HOA covers community pool, snow and trash removal. cat allows.

