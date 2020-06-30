All apartments in Castle Pines
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

242 Woodstock Lane

242 Woodstock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

242 Woodstock Lane, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story house for rent - Castle Pines CO - Property Id: 171128

1st time rental like new. short driving to schools, grocery shopping and I-25. one block from community park. large backyard covered deck, finished basement with movie and excercise room, granite countertop, wood floor on 1st floor. all appliances including washer/dryer.
5 piece master bath. HOA covers community pool, snow and trash removal. cat allows.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171128p
Property Id 171128

(RLNE5263630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Woodstock Lane have any available units?
242 Woodstock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 242 Woodstock Lane have?
Some of 242 Woodstock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Woodstock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
242 Woodstock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Woodstock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Woodstock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 242 Woodstock Lane offer parking?
No, 242 Woodstock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 242 Woodstock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Woodstock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Woodstock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 242 Woodstock Lane has a pool.
Does 242 Woodstock Lane have accessible units?
No, 242 Woodstock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Woodstock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Woodstock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Woodstock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Woodstock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

