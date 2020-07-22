176 Apartments for rent in Castle Pines, CO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castle Pines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Pines
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
11 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,181
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
3 Units Available
Scott Ranch
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These apartments are situated near both Colorado Springs and Denver. They range from one to three bedroom. Each unit features a spacious floor plan, fireplace and patio.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
27 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
43 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,215
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $750 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
38 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1454 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
21 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,637
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1383 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
40 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,329
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
21 Units Available
Eastridge
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,539
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Castle Highlands
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1334 sqft
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Castle Pines, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castle Pines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

