/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castle Pines, CO
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Pines
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
$
Castle Pines
23 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
20 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1396 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Metzler Ranch
4 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Eastridge
18 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
The Meadows
83 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1366 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
63 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1602 sqft
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Castle Highlands
12 Units Available
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12543 Swansea Drive
12543 Swansea Drive, Meridian, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Parker! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11209 Gilcrest St
11209 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO
4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE
10574 Tracewood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1615 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Well Kept and Comfortable Highlands Ranch Home - Property Id: 299265 Spectacular location near Southridge Rec Center and numerous walking trails in Highlands Ranch. This light and bright home is currently owner occupied.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Young-American
1 Unit Available
2273 Beacham Dr
2273 Beacham Drive, Castle Rock, CO
Beautiful Corner Home in Castle Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Gorgeous home in Castle Rock! Master bedroom comes with attached bathroom, walk in closet and deck overlooking backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6722 Fonder Drive
6722 Fonder Drive, The Pinery, CO
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 29277 A beautiful Parker property located in the Pinery Glen. It is a recently renovated two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10052 Nadine Lane
10052 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
11039 Meadowvale Circle
11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602 Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scott Ranch
1 Unit Available
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10083 Astorbrook Lane
10083 Astorbrook Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2368 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Highlands Ranch! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home Located in Highlands Ranch Subdivision.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6005 Castlegate Drive West B-21
6005 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1208 sqft
Beautiful Castle Rock Condo - New Carpet - New Paint - Steps to Shops - 2 Bedrooms Plus Awesome 3rd Bedroom/Ofc/Loft 2 Full Baths 1 Car Garage Large Patio With Screen Vaulted Ceilings Fireplace Walk-In Closets Literally Just Steps to Outlets, King
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10846 Towerbridge Rd.
10846 Towerbridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1984 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021) Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.
Similar Pages
Castle Pines 1 BedroomsCastle Pines 2 BedroomsCastle Pines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Pines 3 BedroomsCastle Pines Accessible Apartments
Castle Pines Apartments with BalconyCastle Pines Apartments with GarageCastle Pines Apartments with GymCastle Pines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Pines Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, CO