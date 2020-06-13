/
accessible apartments
34 Accessible Apartments for rent in Castle Pines, CO
$
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 5 miles of Castle Pines
$
The Meadows
83 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,490
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
$
Castle Pines
22 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
$
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Metzler Ranch
4 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
$
29 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,205
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
$
11 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
$
16 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,356
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
22 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,269
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
52 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Castle Pines
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
$
Hampden South
25 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
$
Westridge
12 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,538
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
$
9 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
$
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Sterne Park
3 Units Available
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
975 sqft
Ketring Park Apartments invites you to start your new Littleton lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
