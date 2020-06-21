All apartments in Broomfield
9993 Carbon Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9993 Carbon Road

9993 Carbon Road · (720) 583-4369
Location

9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO 80020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9993 Carbon Road · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an additional home that would be a perfect situation for in-laws, large families, or perhaps a caretaker. These can be rented together, however, this ad is now spit up. This ad is for the North home. If you'd like to rent together, it is $7,500.00. Please continue to read about renting solely the additional North home.

NORTH HOME (ADDITIONAL CARETAKER/IN-LAW SUITE): 4 Beds / 3 Baths / 2,300 sqft.
The north home sits on the north side of the property and is perfect for either in-law, large families, or perhaps a caretaker. This home has been completely renovated and features brand new flooring, paint throughout, new lighting fixtures, brand new appliances (stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas range/stove) as well as a washer/dryer. The home is very spacious and features 3 large bedrooms, two rooms that are connected by a jack and jill bath, the third room next to the second bath, and a beautiful master bedroom/bath with tub/shower and walk-in closet. Lots of natural light and an enclosed yard area perfect for pets as well! Additionally, there is more space for additional vehicles in the detached 2 car garage associated with this home.

The 80 acres is not a part of the rental property - you will not be responsible for maintaining these areas, nor will they be for your use. You will only be responsible for the areas that are confined and fenced in within the property. Rent includes water (well water), sewer (septic), trash, and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for gas (Fred's Propane) and electric (Xcel Energy). Smoking or Growing will not be permitted at the property. Pet-friendly with exceptions and an additional pet deposit. Security deposit and last month's rent due at lease signing.

Set up a showing today and view this unique and gorgeous property - this won't last long!

(RLNE5831619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9993 Carbon Road have any available units?
9993 Carbon Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9993 Carbon Road have?
Some of 9993 Carbon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9993 Carbon Road currently offering any rent specials?
9993 Carbon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9993 Carbon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9993 Carbon Road is pet friendly.
Does 9993 Carbon Road offer parking?
Yes, 9993 Carbon Road does offer parking.
Does 9993 Carbon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9993 Carbon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9993 Carbon Road have a pool?
No, 9993 Carbon Road does not have a pool.
Does 9993 Carbon Road have accessible units?
No, 9993 Carbon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9993 Carbon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9993 Carbon Road has units with dishwashers.
