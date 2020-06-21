9993 Carbon Road

Amenities

GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an additional home that would be a perfect situation for in-laws, large families, or perhaps a caretaker. These can be rented together, however, this ad is now spit up. This ad is for the North home. If you'd like to rent together, it is $7,500.00. Please continue to read about renting solely the additional North home.



NORTH HOME (ADDITIONAL CARETAKER/IN-LAW SUITE): 4 Beds / 3 Baths / 2,300 sqft.

The north home sits on the north side of the property and is perfect for either in-law, large families, or perhaps a caretaker. This home has been completely renovated and features brand new flooring, paint throughout, new lighting fixtures, brand new appliances (stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas range/stove) as well as a washer/dryer. The home is very spacious and features 3 large bedrooms, two rooms that are connected by a jack and jill bath, the third room next to the second bath, and a beautiful master bedroom/bath with tub/shower and walk-in closet. Lots of natural light and an enclosed yard area perfect for pets as well! Additionally, there is more space for additional vehicles in the detached 2 car garage associated with this home.



The 80 acres is not a part of the rental property - you will not be responsible for maintaining these areas, nor will they be for your use. You will only be responsible for the areas that are confined and fenced in within the property. Rent includes water (well water), sewer (septic), trash, and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for gas (Fred's Propane) and electric (Xcel Energy). Smoking or Growing will not be permitted at the property. Pet-friendly with exceptions and an additional pet deposit. Security deposit and last month's rent due at lease signing.



Set up a showing today and view this unique and gorgeous property - this won't last long!



