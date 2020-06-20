All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 920 Marble Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
920 Marble Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

920 Marble Street

920 Marble Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

920 Marble Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
920 Marble Street Available 02/01/20 Mid-Century Modern Ranch in Broomfield- Available Feb 1 - Lovely 4 bed, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood and easy access for commuters.
Newer vinyl, double-paned windows. Newer flooring and paint throughout. Spacious master suite with sitting area and sliding door to the private backyard. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances included. Basement has a huge family room, 3rd bedroom with Legal Egress window, 4th bedroom, upgraded 3/4 bath and huge laundry room! Enjoy the back yard on the huge patio. 1 car attached garage plus oversized 1+ car detached garage with a pool table.

(RLNE5367104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Marble Street have any available units?
920 Marble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Marble Street have?
Some of 920 Marble Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Marble Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 Marble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Marble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Marble Street is pet friendly.
Does 920 Marble Street offer parking?
Yes, 920 Marble Street offers parking.
Does 920 Marble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Marble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Marble Street have a pool?
No, 920 Marble Street does not have a pool.
Does 920 Marble Street have accessible units?
No, 920 Marble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Marble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Marble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College