Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool table

920 Marble Street Available 02/01/20 Mid-Century Modern Ranch in Broomfield- Available Feb 1 - Lovely 4 bed, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood and easy access for commuters.

Newer vinyl, double-paned windows. Newer flooring and paint throughout. Spacious master suite with sitting area and sliding door to the private backyard. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances included. Basement has a huge family room, 3rd bedroom with Legal Egress window, 4th bedroom, upgraded 3/4 bath and huge laundry room! Enjoy the back yard on the huge patio. 1 car attached garage plus oversized 1+ car detached garage with a pool table.



(RLNE5367104)