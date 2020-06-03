8458 Parkland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Contemporary 3-Bedroom Townhome at Arista! - Pristine 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom townhome with attached 2-car garage and unfinished basement.



Built in 2014, this home looks brand new and comes with all the modern finishes including stainless appliances, gas stove and fireplace, corian countertops, and 9' ceilings. All three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs off of the shared loft area, and an additional half bath is located on the main floor off the entryway.



Excellent location near First Bank Center, RTD, shopping, dining, entertainment, and US-36 to get you to Boulder or Denver conveniently. Enjoy the low maintenance of living in an HOA that takes care of landscaping and snow removal.

Trash is included - water, sewer, gas and electric tenant's responsibility. Pets may be considered with an additional $500 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent (per pet/Max 2)



Email, call or text to schedule.



(RLNE4146861)