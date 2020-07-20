All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 5091 Minnow Lane.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

5091 Minnow Lane

5091 Minnow Lane · No Longer Available
Broomfield
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5091 Minnow Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
5091 Minnow Lane Available 04/01/20 Large Broadlands Home Facing Park - Large five bedroom home in the highly desired Broadlands subdivision. The main floor boasts a large kitchen with new Stainless refrigerator and dish washer and new granite counter tops. Has an adjoining dining room, great room, laundry room and study with french doors and a 3/4 bath. Since the main floor bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom this room could be perfect bedroom for the older parents when they visit so they can avoid the stairs.

Three bedrooms upstairs include a large master suite with five piece bath and two additional bedrooms with adjoining jack-and-jill bath. Small loft area with a desk.

There is a fourth bedroom with full private bath above the garage, with it's own entrance, perfect for guests or teenagers (that you trust). It could also be a great home office or workout room.

The basement includes a family room, wet bar, and a bedroom with bathroom.

2 car attached garage.

Adams 12 School district - Coyote Ridge, Westlake, Legacy

Broadlands amenities include pool and clubhouse!

(RLNE2270408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5091 Minnow Lane have any available units?
5091 Minnow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5091 Minnow Lane have?
Some of 5091 Minnow Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5091 Minnow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5091 Minnow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5091 Minnow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5091 Minnow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5091 Minnow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5091 Minnow Lane offers parking.
Does 5091 Minnow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5091 Minnow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5091 Minnow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5091 Minnow Lane has a pool.
Does 5091 Minnow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5091 Minnow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5091 Minnow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5091 Minnow Lane has units with dishwashers.
