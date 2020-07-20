Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

5091 Minnow Lane Available 04/01/20 Large Broadlands Home Facing Park - Large five bedroom home in the highly desired Broadlands subdivision. The main floor boasts a large kitchen with new Stainless refrigerator and dish washer and new granite counter tops. Has an adjoining dining room, great room, laundry room and study with french doors and a 3/4 bath. Since the main floor bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom this room could be perfect bedroom for the older parents when they visit so they can avoid the stairs.



Three bedrooms upstairs include a large master suite with five piece bath and two additional bedrooms with adjoining jack-and-jill bath. Small loft area with a desk.



There is a fourth bedroom with full private bath above the garage, with it's own entrance, perfect for guests or teenagers (that you trust). It could also be a great home office or workout room.



The basement includes a family room, wet bar, and a bedroom with bathroom.



2 car attached garage.



Adams 12 School district - Coyote Ridge, Westlake, Legacy



Broadlands amenities include pool and clubhouse!



(RLNE2270408)