Amenities
5091 Minnow Lane Available 04/01/20 Large Broadlands Home Facing Park - Large five bedroom home in the highly desired Broadlands subdivision. The main floor boasts a large kitchen with new Stainless refrigerator and dish washer and new granite counter tops. Has an adjoining dining room, great room, laundry room and study with french doors and a 3/4 bath. Since the main floor bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom this room could be perfect bedroom for the older parents when they visit so they can avoid the stairs.
Three bedrooms upstairs include a large master suite with five piece bath and two additional bedrooms with adjoining jack-and-jill bath. Small loft area with a desk.
There is a fourth bedroom with full private bath above the garage, with it's own entrance, perfect for guests or teenagers (that you trust). It could also be a great home office or workout room.
The basement includes a family room, wet bar, and a bedroom with bathroom.
2 car attached garage.
Adams 12 School district - Coyote Ridge, Westlake, Legacy
Broadlands amenities include pool and clubhouse!
(RLNE2270408)