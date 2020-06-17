Amenities

4525 Nelson Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Broomfield Home with Finished Basement - Available July 1, 2020 - This stunning 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a terrific, open floor plan. The main level boasts lovely living spaces as well as a private office. The home has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, big windows, lots of sunlight, a fireplace, exposed brick and access to the landscaped backyard. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and opens into the family room. The upper level has two bedrooms, a full bath, and a master suite. As a bonus, there is a finished basement that is a perfect recreation room.



The outdoor living space has a great size patio, mature landscaping, with lots of room to play and to enjoy relaxing in your own backyard. The neighborhood has a community pool and is close to Broadlands Golf Course.



The neighborhood is excellent for commuting on I25 or Hwy 287. Dining, shopping, nearby parks, trails, and schools provide great conveniences. A short to drive to Denver and to Boulder allow you quick access to city and mountain experiences.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing.



No Pets Allowed



