Broomfield, CO
4525 Nelson Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

4525 Nelson Drive

4525 Nelson Drive · No Longer Available
Broomfield
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4525 Nelson Drive, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
4525 Nelson Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Broomfield Home with Finished Basement - Available July 1, 2020 - This stunning 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a terrific, open floor plan. The main level boasts lovely living spaces as well as a private office. The home has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, big windows, lots of sunlight, a fireplace, exposed brick and access to the landscaped backyard. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and opens into the family room. The upper level has two bedrooms, a full bath, and a master suite. As a bonus, there is a finished basement that is a perfect recreation room.

The outdoor living space has a great size patio, mature landscaping, with lots of room to play and to enjoy relaxing in your own backyard. The neighborhood has a community pool and is close to Broadlands Golf Course.

The neighborhood is excellent for commuting on I25 or Hwy 287. Dining, shopping, nearby parks, trails, and schools provide great conveniences. A short to drive to Denver and to Boulder allow you quick access to city and mountain experiences.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Nelson Drive have any available units?
4525 Nelson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Nelson Drive have?
Some of 4525 Nelson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Nelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Nelson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Nelson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Nelson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 4525 Nelson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Nelson Drive offers parking.
Does 4525 Nelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 Nelson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Nelson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4525 Nelson Drive has a pool.
Does 4525 Nelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4525 Nelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Nelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Nelson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
