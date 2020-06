Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home - Backs to Open Space - with Solar Panels! - This three bedroom two bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. The upper level is either hardwood floors or heated tile floors. There is an additional loft area on the second floor that is perfect for a small office. Backs to open space and walking distance to the Derda Rec Center. Oversized two car garage gives you plenty of space to store all of your toys.



Open layout with a large kitchen. Small patio perfect for a grill and patio set. Solar panels on the house help lower your electric bill. Feeds into Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High School.



HOA provides exterior lawn maintenance and snow removal.



Please call Wes at 303-912-5275



