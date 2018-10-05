3502 Harvard Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670



Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level . Stunning hardwood floors, 9 ft ceiling and 8 ft doors . Custom Hunter Douglas window coverings . Large family room with cozy fireplace. Beautiful kitchen opens up to the dinning room and family room . Kitchen includes granite island, stainless appliances , pantry , double oven and hardwood floor. The master bedroom has a 5 piece bath with granite counters , beautiful backsplash and walk in closet. The back yard is finished. This community has tons of club house activities for all ages, fantastic swimming pools, free concerts , free babysitting , miles of trails around gorgeous ponds .

Perfect for renters in transition or if you are selling or buying your home, or just moving to Colorado. Washer and Dryer inside . No furniture inside . HOA paid by owner. All utilities paid by tenant. Rentals insurance is required .

No Pets Allowed



