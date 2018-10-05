All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3502 Harvard Pl

3502 Harvard Place · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670

Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level . Stunning hardwood floors, 9 ft ceiling and 8 ft doors . Custom Hunter Douglas window coverings . Large family room with cozy fireplace. Beautiful kitchen opens up to the dinning room and family room . Kitchen includes granite island, stainless appliances , pantry , double oven and hardwood floor. The master bedroom has a 5 piece bath with granite counters , beautiful backsplash and walk in closet. The back yard is finished. This community has tons of club house activities for all ages, fantastic swimming pools, free concerts , free babysitting , miles of trails around gorgeous ponds .
Perfect for renters in transition or if you are selling or buying your home, or just moving to Colorado. Washer and Dryer inside . No furniture inside . HOA paid by owner. All utilities paid by tenant. Rentals insurance is required .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170670
Property Id 170670

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Harvard Pl have any available units?
3502 Harvard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Harvard Pl have?
Some of 3502 Harvard Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Harvard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Harvard Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Harvard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3502 Harvard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 3502 Harvard Pl offer parking?
No, 3502 Harvard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3502 Harvard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3502 Harvard Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Harvard Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3502 Harvard Pl has a pool.
Does 3502 Harvard Pl have accessible units?
No, 3502 Harvard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Harvard Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Harvard Pl has units with dishwashers.
