3502 Harvard Pl

Amenities
Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670
Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level . Stunning hardwood floors, 9 ft ceiling and 8 ft doors . Custom Hunter Douglas window coverings . Large family room with cozy fireplace. Beautiful kitchen opens up to the dinning room and family room . Kitchen includes granite island, stainless appliances , pantry , double oven and hardwood floor. The master bedroom has a 5 piece bath with granite counters , beautiful backsplash and walk in closet. The back yard is finished. This community has tons of club house activities for all ages, fantastic swimming pools, free concerts , free babysitting , miles of trails around gorgeous ponds .
Perfect for renters in transition or if you are selling or buying your home, or just moving to Colorado. Washer and Dryer inside . No furniture inside . HOA paid by owner. All utilities paid by tenant. Rentals insurance is required .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170670
No Pets Allowed
