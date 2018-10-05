All apartments in Broomfield
3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204
3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204

Location

3370 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Broomfield Broadlands Home - Top floor, vaulted ceilings, large balcony with an awesome view of the front range. Gas fireplace in a very spacious living room! The master bedroom suite features an oval soaking tub, two sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet! The second bedroom and 2nd full bath are located just off the living room. Full-sized washer and dryer included! Located around several local trails and walkways. Close to grocery stores and restaurants. North Broomfield location near 136th and Lowell. Pet policies: dog or cat - must be adult, fixed, and friendly. Dogs must be 10lbs or less

(RLNE5746271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 have any available units?
3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 have?
Some of 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.

