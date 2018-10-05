3370 Boulder Circle, Unit 204

Amenities

Broomfield Broadlands Home - Top floor, vaulted ceilings, large balcony with an awesome view of the front range. Gas fireplace in a very spacious living room! The master bedroom suite features an oval soaking tub, two sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet! The second bedroom and 2nd full bath are located just off the living room. Full-sized washer and dryer included! Located around several local trails and walkways. Close to grocery stores and restaurants. North Broomfield location near 136th and Lowell. Pet policies: dog or cat - must be adult, fixed, and friendly. Dogs must be 10lbs or less



