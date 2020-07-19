All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3261 S. Princess Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3261 S. Princess Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3261 S. Princess Cir

3261 South Princess Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3261 South Princess Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfee02400b ----
This is a beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom ranch home available in Broomfield County! Has open concept floor plan with NEW laminate hardwood floors, NEW paint and NEW carpet and updated kitchen equipped with all major kitchen appliances; refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove / oven. Upstairs has 1 updated bathroom and two bedrooms. In the finished basement you will find 3 more bedrooms and another updated bathroom. Basement contains hook-ups for washer and dryer. Property has large fenced backyard!

***Move in date negotiable - maintenance items being taken care of.

Property is walking distance from Chico\'s Mexican Restaurant, and North Side Tavern. Minutes away from Walmart, Chipotle, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walgreens, Starbucks, Kings Soopers, Home Depot, other shopping and much more!!

No pets are permitted.

This property is a non-smoking property.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee.

The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. Applicants must provide pay-stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification.

Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.
For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

2 Car Attached Garage
Backyard
Central A/C
Fenced Backyard
Finished Basement
Forced Air
Oven/Range
Stove
Updated Laminate Flooring And New Carpet
Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 S. Princess Cir have any available units?
3261 S. Princess Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3261 S. Princess Cir have?
Some of 3261 S. Princess Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 S. Princess Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3261 S. Princess Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 S. Princess Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3261 S. Princess Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 3261 S. Princess Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3261 S. Princess Cir offers parking.
Does 3261 S. Princess Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3261 S. Princess Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 S. Princess Cir have a pool?
No, 3261 S. Princess Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3261 S. Princess Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 3261 S. Princess Cir has accessible units.
Does 3261 S. Princess Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3261 S. Princess Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College