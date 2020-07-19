3261 S. Princess Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfee02400b ----

This is a beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom ranch home available in Broomfield County! Has open concept floor plan with NEW laminate hardwood floors, NEW paint and NEW carpet and updated kitchen equipped with all major kitchen appliances; refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove / oven. Upstairs has 1 updated bathroom and two bedrooms. In the finished basement you will find 3 more bedrooms and another updated bathroom. Basement contains hook-ups for washer and dryer. Property has large fenced backyard!



***Move in date negotiable - maintenance items being taken care of.



Property is walking distance from Chico\'s Mexican Restaurant, and North Side Tavern. Minutes away from Walmart, Chipotle, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walgreens, Starbucks, Kings Soopers, Home Depot, other shopping and much more!!



No pets are permitted.



This property is a non-smoking property.



We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee.



The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. Applicants must provide pay-stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification.



Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



2 Car Attached Garage

Backyard

Central A/C

Fenced Backyard

Finished Basement

Forced Air

Oven/Range

Stove

Updated Laminate Flooring And New Carpet

Washer/Dryer Hookup