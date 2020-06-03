All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3147 W. 134th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3147 W. 134th Way
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

3147 W. 134th Way

3147 West 134th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3147 West 134th Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Big and Beautiful Broomfield Beauty on Quiet Street for Lease! - Big and Beautiful Broomfield Beauty for Lease! Open large living area with fireplace. Formal Dining area, Eat- in Kitchen with tons fo cabinet and counter space. Sliding glass doors open out on to a nice landscaped yard and large deck. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and one full bathroom. Lower level is finished with one non-conforming room or 5th bonus room, one full bathroom, plenty of storage, and full utility room with washer/dryer. Attached Garage.
Tenants pays all utilities. Landlord will pay for Solar which is the majority of your electric bill! Pets negotiable.This home is located on a quiet street in Broomfield. You will love it's proximity to transportation, restaurants, shopping, trails, schools and MORE!

(RLNE4776782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 W. 134th Way have any available units?
3147 W. 134th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 W. 134th Way have?
Some of 3147 W. 134th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 W. 134th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3147 W. 134th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 W. 134th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 W. 134th Way is pet friendly.
Does 3147 W. 134th Way offer parking?
Yes, 3147 W. 134th Way offers parking.
Does 3147 W. 134th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 W. 134th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 W. 134th Way have a pool?
No, 3147 W. 134th Way does not have a pool.
Does 3147 W. 134th Way have accessible units?
No, 3147 W. 134th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 W. 134th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 W. 134th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College