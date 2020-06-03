3147 W. 134th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Big and Beautiful Broomfield Beauty on Quiet Street for Lease! - Big and Beautiful Broomfield Beauty for Lease! Open large living area with fireplace. Formal Dining area, Eat- in Kitchen with tons fo cabinet and counter space. Sliding glass doors open out on to a nice landscaped yard and large deck. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and one full bathroom. Lower level is finished with one non-conforming room or 5th bonus room, one full bathroom, plenty of storage, and full utility room with washer/dryer. Attached Garage.

Tenants pays all utilities. Landlord will pay for Solar which is the majority of your electric bill! Pets negotiable.This home is located on a quiet street in Broomfield. You will love it's proximity to transportation, restaurants, shopping, trails, schools and MORE!



(RLNE4776782)