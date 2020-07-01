All apartments in Broomfield
3009 West 127th Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:40 PM

3009 West 127th Avenue

3009 West 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Broomfield
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3009 West 127th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Columbine Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floorplan in the heart of Broomfield. This home features a fabulous updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. There are two separate living areas, main floor living room and lower level family room with cozy fireplace. Private yard with walk-out patio from the dining area. Tastefully updated landscaping in both front and back yards makes this home shine. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 West 127th Avenue have any available units?
3009 West 127th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 West 127th Avenue have?
Some of 3009 West 127th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 West 127th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3009 West 127th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 West 127th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 West 127th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3009 West 127th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3009 West 127th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3009 West 127th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 West 127th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 West 127th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3009 West 127th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3009 West 127th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3009 West 127th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 West 127th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 West 127th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

