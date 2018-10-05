All apartments in Broomfield
2965 W 10th Avenue Cir
Last updated September 25 2019 at 4:55 PM

2965 W 10th Avenue Cir

2965 West 10th Avenue Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2965 West 10th Avenue Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This property is located in a cul-de-sac and provides a warm feeling when you walk in. As you head upstairs, you will find the living room and dining room. The kitchen is open and there is an eat-in area in the kitchen. There is access to your huge back yard from the kitchen as well. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are located on the upper level. On the lower level, there is a large family room with a wood burning fireplace. The other two bedrooms and bathroom are located on the lower level, as well as your washer and dryer hook ups. Ceiling fans are found throughout the home. This home also includes a one car attached garage. Super close to Highway 287, shopping and restaurants in Broomfield. Check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir have any available units?
2965 W 10th Avenue Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir have?
Some of 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2965 W 10th Avenue Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir offers parking.
Does 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir have a pool?
No, 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir have accessible units?
No, 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2965 W 10th Avenue Cir has units with dishwashers.
