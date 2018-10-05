2965 W 10th Avenue Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage gym ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

This property is located in a cul-de-sac and provides a warm feeling when you walk in. As you head upstairs, you will find the living room and dining room. The kitchen is open and there is an eat-in area in the kitchen. There is access to your huge back yard from the kitchen as well. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are located on the upper level. On the lower level, there is a large family room with a wood burning fireplace. The other two bedrooms and bathroom are located on the lower level, as well as your washer and dryer hook ups. Ceiling fans are found throughout the home. This home also includes a one car attached garage. Super close to Highway 287, shopping and restaurants in Broomfield. Check it out today!