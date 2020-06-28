All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
2941 N Princess Circle
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:16 AM

2941 N Princess Circle

2941 North Princess Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2941 North Princess Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home inside and out!!!!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 3 bath home!!!!! This home won't last long, if you are looking for a great place to call home well you found it. Features natural lighting through out as well as new paint, along with new hardwood floors on the main level. The open concept is a nice aspect of the home as well along with the updated light fixtures. There is also brand new stainless steal appliances and full size washer and dryer. The kitchen alone has lots of storage space for all cooking needs.

If you like to entertain then you will enjoy the spacious backyard. The patio is a great space to enjoy the cool breeze while you cook out with family and friends. In the backyard you have another great bonus a chicken coop. Along with the built in dog or cat run with a private door for your fur baby.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing.

(RLNE5114592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 N Princess Circle have any available units?
2941 N Princess Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 N Princess Circle have?
Some of 2941 N Princess Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 N Princess Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2941 N Princess Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 N Princess Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 N Princess Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2941 N Princess Circle offer parking?
No, 2941 N Princess Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2941 N Princess Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 N Princess Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 N Princess Circle have a pool?
No, 2941 N Princess Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2941 N Princess Circle have accessible units?
No, 2941 N Princess Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 N Princess Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 N Princess Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
