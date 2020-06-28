2941 N Princess Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home inside and out!!!!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 3 bath home!!!!! This home won't last long, if you are looking for a great place to call home well you found it. Features natural lighting through out as well as new paint, along with new hardwood floors on the main level. The open concept is a nice aspect of the home as well along with the updated light fixtures. There is also brand new stainless steal appliances and full size washer and dryer. The kitchen alone has lots of storage space for all cooking needs.



If you like to entertain then you will enjoy the spacious backyard. The patio is a great space to enjoy the cool breeze while you cook out with family and friends. In the backyard you have another great bonus a chicken coop. Along with the built in dog or cat run with a private door for your fur baby.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing.



(RLNE5114592)