Beautiful Two Story Home for Rent in Broomfield! - 2843 Calkins Place is a beautiful two story single family home with finished basement. The main level features: Living room with fireplace, open kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry with full size washer and dryer. The upper level features: Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath, guest bath and two additional bedrooms. The lower level features: family room with surround sound.



The yard is fenced and has flower beds, shed and a deck which is great for entertaining.



The property is located near parks, schools, shopping, restaurants and more.



The rent for the home is $2095.00. The deposit is $2095.00 and there is a $40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age.



Dogs are allowed with an additional $50.00 per month, per pet and $100.00 pet deposit per pet. Please no large dogs. (Small to mid size)



Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com



No Cats Allowed



