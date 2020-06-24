All apartments in Broomfield
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2843 Calkins Place
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2843 Calkins Place

2843 Calkins Place · No Longer Available
Location

2843 Calkins Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Home for Rent in Broomfield! - 2843 Calkins Place is a beautiful two story single family home with finished basement. The main level features: Living room with fireplace, open kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry with full size washer and dryer. The upper level features: Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath, guest bath and two additional bedrooms. The lower level features: family room with surround sound.

The yard is fenced and has flower beds, shed and a deck which is great for entertaining.

The property is located near parks, schools, shopping, restaurants and more.

The rent for the home is $2095.00. The deposit is $2095.00 and there is a $40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age.

Dogs are allowed with an additional $50.00 per month, per pet and $100.00 pet deposit per pet. Please no large dogs. (Small to mid size)

Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3335915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 Calkins Place have any available units?
2843 Calkins Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 Calkins Place have?
Some of 2843 Calkins Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 Calkins Place currently offering any rent specials?
2843 Calkins Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 Calkins Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2843 Calkins Place is pet friendly.
Does 2843 Calkins Place offer parking?
Yes, 2843 Calkins Place offers parking.
Does 2843 Calkins Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2843 Calkins Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 Calkins Place have a pool?
No, 2843 Calkins Place does not have a pool.
Does 2843 Calkins Place have accessible units?
No, 2843 Calkins Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 Calkins Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2843 Calkins Place has units with dishwashers.
