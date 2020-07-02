All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2779 Decatur Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2779 Decatur Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2779 Decatur Dr

2779 Decatur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2779 Decatur Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 05/01/20 Fantastic home in Willow Run with RV parking spot - Property Id: 17449

Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room, living room, and family room with a gas fireplace. Three bedrooms up stairs with an extra loft area. Large master bedroom with 5-piece bath and a walk-in closet. The basement is unfinished and large enough for plenty of storage. This is a corner lot with separate RV/trailer parking area right in the back yard so you don't have to pay to store your boat or RV. This neighborhood has no HOA. Close to open space trails, and large neighborhood park. Pets ok with additional security deposit.
Listed by Owner who is also an agent with Structure Property Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17449
Property Id 17449

(RLNE5741015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 Decatur Dr have any available units?
2779 Decatur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2779 Decatur Dr have?
Some of 2779 Decatur Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 Decatur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2779 Decatur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 Decatur Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2779 Decatur Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2779 Decatur Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2779 Decatur Dr offers parking.
Does 2779 Decatur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2779 Decatur Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 Decatur Dr have a pool?
No, 2779 Decatur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2779 Decatur Dr have accessible units?
No, 2779 Decatur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 Decatur Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2779 Decatur Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College