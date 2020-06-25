Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

2691 Gray Wolf Loop, Broomfield, 80023 - Magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Pulte ranch home with stunning Rocky Mountain views from the elevated back deck. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and corian counter tops. Beautiful large master bathroom and walk-in closet separated from additional rooms. Unfinished walk-out basement great for storage. Use of state of the art recreation center with pool and waterslide included. All appliances included. Available May 6, 2019.

No cats



(RLNE2798124)