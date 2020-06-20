All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2536 W. 132nd Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2536 W. 132nd Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2536 W. 132nd Way

2536 West 132nd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2536 West 132nd Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Single Family Home in Westlake Village - This home is located in a Cul-De-Sac with a corner lot and large yard. Hardwood floors throughout main level, with large kitchen. Family Room with high ceilings and gas fireplace for those cold winter evenings. Master bedroom with attached bathroom and large closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs. Basement offers additional room that can be used as a fourth bedroom along with a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Large Deck great for entertaining.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3616133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 W. 132nd Way have any available units?
2536 W. 132nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 W. 132nd Way have?
Some of 2536 W. 132nd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 W. 132nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
2536 W. 132nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 W. 132nd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 W. 132nd Way is pet friendly.
Does 2536 W. 132nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 2536 W. 132nd Way offers parking.
Does 2536 W. 132nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 W. 132nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 W. 132nd Way have a pool?
No, 2536 W. 132nd Way does not have a pool.
Does 2536 W. 132nd Way have accessible units?
No, 2536 W. 132nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 W. 132nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 W. 132nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College