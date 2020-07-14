All apartments in Broomfield
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2347 W 165th Ln
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

2347 W 165th Ln

2347 W 165th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2347 W 165th Ln, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner townhouse with granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets in the kitchen, and beautiful flooring on main level. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom, laundry on the same level as the bedrooms, and all bedrooms are on the same level (upper). Attached 2 car garage, private patio, maintenance free, and there is a walking path right outside the front door. Sorry, no pets allowed. Contact leasing agent Brad Rowe at 720-448-6951, brad@dakotamgmt.com or visit our website www.dakotamgmt.com for more details.

No smoking. No growing. No students.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

An image of your valid photo ID may be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we may be unable to show you this property.

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 W 165th Ln have any available units?
2347 W 165th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 W 165th Ln have?
Some of 2347 W 165th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 W 165th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2347 W 165th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 W 165th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2347 W 165th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 2347 W 165th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2347 W 165th Ln offers parking.
Does 2347 W 165th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2347 W 165th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 W 165th Ln have a pool?
No, 2347 W 165th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2347 W 165th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2347 W 165th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 W 165th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2347 W 165th Ln has units with dishwashers.
