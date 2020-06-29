All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2147 Sunridge Circle

2147 Sunridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2147 Sunridge Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Broomfield - Fantastic views of high country and Flatirons, backs up to Boulder county open space with easy access to trails. Good schools. Community pool access. One car garage with parking beside garage. Newly remodel kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New full size washer and dryer. Large front deck next to kitchen. Great views of mountains and open space from living room. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Wood burning fireplace. Air conditioning and high efficiency furnace. California closet storage in bedroom closets. Great views from master bedroom. Ceiling fans and skylight. Wood and tile floors, carpet in bedrooms. Small fenced in front yard. Room at back of garage for storage.
Two total pet limit. 50 pound weight limit on dog, no aggressive breeds allowed - pet deposit required.

(RLNE5219803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 Sunridge Circle have any available units?
2147 Sunridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 Sunridge Circle have?
Some of 2147 Sunridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 Sunridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2147 Sunridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 Sunridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2147 Sunridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2147 Sunridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2147 Sunridge Circle offers parking.
Does 2147 Sunridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2147 Sunridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 Sunridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2147 Sunridge Circle has a pool.
Does 2147 Sunridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 2147 Sunridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 Sunridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2147 Sunridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
