2147 Sunridge Circle

Two Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Broomfield - Fantastic views of high country and Flatirons, backs up to Boulder county open space with easy access to trails. Good schools. Community pool access. One car garage with parking beside garage. Newly remodel kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New full size washer and dryer. Large front deck next to kitchen. Great views of mountains and open space from living room. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Wood burning fireplace. Air conditioning and high efficiency furnace. California closet storage in bedroom closets. Great views from master bedroom. Ceiling fans and skylight. Wood and tile floors, carpet in bedrooms. Small fenced in front yard. Room at back of garage for storage.

Two total pet limit. 50 pound weight limit on dog, no aggressive breeds allowed - pet deposit required.



(RLNE5219803)