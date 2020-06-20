All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 13881 Muirfield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13881 Muirfield Court
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

13881 Muirfield Court

13881 Muirfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13881 Muirfield Court, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
media room
13881 Muirfield Court Available 06/01/20 Incredible 5 Bed/4.5 Bath Single Family Home with many Amenities in Broadlands Neighborhood - This property has just about everything you could need. As you walk into the front door you will find a large office space off to your left and a formal dining room to your right. Walk through the hallway and you'll find a huge first floor master bedroom and just off that a large great room with a gas fireplace. Finishing out the first floor is a breakfast nook off the kitchen, which has all major appliances, and a laundry room. Upstairs you will find three more bedrooms, one being a guest master bed and bath. The basement of this property is finished and includes another bedroom, full bath, a craft room, office space, and a home theater area. You will have to see this property to believe it.

Local Schools include: Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, Legacy High

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3626448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13881 Muirfield Court have any available units?
13881 Muirfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13881 Muirfield Court have?
Some of 13881 Muirfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13881 Muirfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
13881 Muirfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13881 Muirfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13881 Muirfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 13881 Muirfield Court offer parking?
No, 13881 Muirfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 13881 Muirfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13881 Muirfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13881 Muirfield Court have a pool?
Yes, 13881 Muirfield Court has a pool.
Does 13881 Muirfield Court have accessible units?
No, 13881 Muirfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13881 Muirfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13881 Muirfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College