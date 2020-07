Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 bedroom town home is located next to the Broadlands Golf course and in beautiful Broomfield county. A ground floor town home with no stairs.

Home features 2 car attached garage with openers, central air conditioner, full-sized washer and dryer hookups. Water, Sewer, and trash included.

Don't miss this one. No pets or smoking allowed.