13630 Parkview Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Live Across From the Park in Broomfield! Free Rent Until May 1st* - ***APRIL RENT IS FREE***



*Sign a 12-month lease during April and no rent is due until May! Limited Time Only. Must pay security deposit upon lease signing.



This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the city of Broomfield across from a park in the Broadlands neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with large island. Laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Solar reduces your energy bills. Flagstone patio with mature trees and privacy in the summer months. Close to Legacy High School, Shopping, Whole Foods and King Soopers grocery Broadlands Golf Course. Easy access to Hwy 36 and I-25 located between Boulder and Downtown Denver.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,595

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,595

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. No Cats

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant Responsible for Utilities.



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



highpointpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5667729)