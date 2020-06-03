All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

13630 Parkview Place

13630 Parkview Place · No Longer Available
Location

13630 Parkview Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Live Across From the Park in Broomfield! Free Rent Until May 1st* - ***APRIL RENT IS FREE***

*Sign a 12-month lease during April and no rent is due until May! Limited Time Only. Must pay security deposit upon lease signing.

This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the city of Broomfield across from a park in the Broadlands neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with large island. Laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Solar reduces your energy bills. Flagstone patio with mature trees and privacy in the summer months. Close to Legacy High School, Shopping, Whole Foods and King Soopers grocery Broadlands Golf Course. Easy access to Hwy 36 and I-25 located between Boulder and Downtown Denver.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,595
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,595
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. No Cats
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant Responsible for Utilities.

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5667729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13630 Parkview Place have any available units?
13630 Parkview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13630 Parkview Place have?
Some of 13630 Parkview Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13630 Parkview Place currently offering any rent specials?
13630 Parkview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13630 Parkview Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13630 Parkview Place is pet friendly.
Does 13630 Parkview Place offer parking?
Yes, 13630 Parkview Place offers parking.
Does 13630 Parkview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13630 Parkview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13630 Parkview Place have a pool?
Yes, 13630 Parkview Place has a pool.
Does 13630 Parkview Place have accessible units?
No, 13630 Parkview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13630 Parkview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13630 Parkview Place has units with dishwashers.

